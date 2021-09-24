Worthing teenager arrested following an assault in a park
Sussex Police have arrested a teenage boy from Worthing following an assault in West Park.
Police said officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Officers were called to West Park, off Shaftsbury Avenue, at around 4pm on Saturday September 18, after reports came in about a 14-year-old boy who had been assaulted, police said.
The 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday September 18, and has since been released under investigation whilst the enquiry continues, police said.
PS Craig Burgess of Worthing Police said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a young victim and we have been able to make a swift arrest following a number of enquiries.
“We take violence against young people incredibly seriously and will always look to take positive action.”