Worthing beach rape: police arrest teenager
Sussex Police have arrested a man in connection with the rape of a woman on Worthing beach.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 12:47 pm
Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a woman on Worthing beach on July 25.
The man was arrested yesterday evening (August 4) and has been released on conditional bail until September 2, police added.
The woman is being supported by specially trained officers while the investigation continues.