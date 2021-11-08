Warning to Horsham schoolchildren after boys ‘approached by men in a car’
New warnings have gone out to schoolchildren in Horsham after two boys were approached by men in a car.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 5:16 pm
Police say that the boys - aged 11 and 12 - were in Rusper Road near Littlehaven railway station when they were hailed by occupants of a blue car during the afternoon of Tuesday November 2.
The boys were asked to get into the vehicle.
A police spokesman said: “They did not do so and the car drove off.”
He said there was no further description of the men or of the car and that police had received no other such reports in the area.
The spokesman added: “Anyone with information can contact the police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 997 of 02/11.”