Tools stolen in burglary in Horsham

The burglary happened between 10.45pm on June 27 and 7.30am on June 28, a spokesman said.

The incident was reported to have happened in Barnsnap Close, Horsham.

In separate incidents front door was damaged and entry gained but nothing was stolen in West Chiltington Road, Pulborough and an insecure door was entered and a wallet together with medication and tobacco was stolen from Serrin Way, Horsham between June 19 and 20.

On the Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield, a secure caravan was entered after the windows were removed and damage was caused to the door between 9.30am and 2pm on June 24. Nothing was stolen.