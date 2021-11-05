Three sheep dead after dog attacks sheep in West Grinstead

Police want to contact the owner of a dog who attacked sheep in a field in Clothalls Farm, West Grinstead near to the A24 early on Thursday morning (November 4)

A spokesman said: “Three sheep have died while a further nine have bite injuries, some of which are thought to be fatal.

“The farmer found their sheep scattered and scared, and they are now receiving appropriate care for shock and injuries.

Sussex Police

“This incident demonstrates the potential for uncontrolled dogs to cause livestock to suffer and farms to incur costs of lost breeding stock and medical treatments. For those reasons police are urging people who are exercising dogs to ensure that their animals are on a lead around livestock.