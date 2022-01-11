Thieves target vehicles in Horsham

Police say that an item was stolen from the boot of a car parked in a supermarket car park in Worthing Road some time between 11am and 12 noon on January 4.

In another incident, a Honda moped was stolen from a property in Rusper Road between January 4 and 8.

And an attempted break-in was made on a vehicle in Horsham’s Bishopric at around 1pm on January 7.

Sussex Police. SUS-180108-084607001