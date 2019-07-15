Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Crawley church car park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Crawley.

The victim was approached by an unknown man in the car park of St Bernadette’s Church, in Tilgate Way, about 5.25pm on Thursday (July 11), said Sussex Police.

A spokesman said: “The suspect then touched her over her clothing, before making off in the direction of Tilgate Parade.”

He was described as white, in his mid-20s, about 6’, of slim build, with stubble, and was wearing a red long-sleeved hoody – possibly with black writing on it – with the hood pulled tight around his face at the time of the offence.

He also wore round shaped sunglasses with a gold mirror finish, and possibly stone-coloured combat shorts with knee pockets.

Any information to police online at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1313 of 11/07, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

