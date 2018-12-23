Sussex stabbing: Three more arrested on suspicion of murder after Friday’s fatal attack

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man this weekend.

Police said two 28-year-olds and a 23-year-old, all men from Haywards Heath, were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (December 22).

The 28-year-olds remain in custody, said police, but the 23-year-old has been released under investigation.

The arrests follow a fatal stabbing in Barn Cottage Lane in Hayward’s Heath at around 8.20pm on Friday (December 21).

Police said emergency services were called to reports that a 29-year-old man had been stabbed, who sadly passed away en route to the hospital.

The latest arrests take the total to five after police said two men – aged 51 and 21 – were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier in the day before being released under investigation.

Armed police on scene, photo by Eddie Mitchell

Read more about the tragic incident here: Armed police descend on Haywards Heath road after man stabbed to death

Anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or who has any information to assist the enquiry is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Trevally.

