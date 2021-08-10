Sussex Police officer dismissed from force

Ian Noakes. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211008-181712001

An accelerated misconduct hearing chaired by Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner yesterday (Monday, August 9) at Sussex Police HQ, Lewes, heard that PC Ian Noakes, a police constable based at Brighton, had been found guilty of the charge following a trial at Brighton Crown Court on July 2.

The court hearing last month heard that Noakes was not on duty at the time of the offence, and the offence was not related to any cases he was investigating.

Noakes was sentenced on July 5.

Sussex Police said he was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, which amounts to Discreditable Conduct under the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

Chief Constable Shiner said: “The public expect the very highest standards of behaviour from police officers and rightfully so. Police officers can only police with the consent of our communities and that is on a basis of trust. Officers must act with the utmost honesty and integrity, and abide by the law of this country at all times.

“A conviction for such an offence is discreditable conduct, therefore amounting to gross misconduct. This is a clear case where PC Noakes neither can nor should continue to serve in the office of Constable.”