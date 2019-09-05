Sussex father charged with murder of eight-week-old baby daughter appears in court

A Sussex father charged with the murder of his eight-week-old daughter has appeared in court for the first time.

Michael Roe appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 4), police confirmed.

Michael Roe appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (September 4)

The 32-year-old, who is unemployed, and lives in Crowborough, is charged with the murder of a child under one year old between September 8-11, 2018; wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent; and causing or allowing the death of a child.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Although no formal pleas were entered because they are indictable only offences, our prosecutor has confirmed that the defence solicitor did state at the hearing that the defendant will plead not guilty at crown court.

“In addition, because he is charged with murder, an application cannot be made for bail in the magistrates court, and by law the crown court has to list it for one within 48 hours of sending from the magistrates’ court to hear an application.

“The bail application is due to take place tomorrow (Friday, September 6), at Lewes Crown Court.”

Roe was arrested at his home in Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, on Tuesday evening (September 3), and was subsequently charged.

READ MORE: Ex-professional footballer takes over central Worthing pub ahead of major refurbishment

These are the crime hotspots in Littlehampton according to police

Paramedics were called to the house in the early hours of Monday, September 10, 2018, where baby Holly Roe was reported to be having breathing difficulties. She was taken to Pembury Hospital, where she was tragically pronounced dead.

A post mortem showed that the cause of death was a traumatic head injury, said police.

Tiffany Tate, 31, baby Holly’s mother, unemployed, of Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, has been summoned to appear to face a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child between July 14 and September 11, 2018, confirmed police. She is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 12.