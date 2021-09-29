Storrington neighbourhood wardens help police arrest two men

Wardens Chris Poore and Steve Christian were on foot patrol in the village when they saw two men acting suspiciously.

Steve noticed a car parked adjacent to another and a man was lying on the road holding a mechanical saw.

They said it became clear that a theft of a catalytic converter was in progress.

Steve immediately ran back to the warden vehicle that was parked nearby and quickly drove up to the cars intending to block them in, but the men jumped into their own car and managed to get past by mounting the kerb.

The wardens gave chase and noted down the registration number which they passed on to the police along with a description of the men.