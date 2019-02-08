Shoreham driver given suspended prison sentence due to repeated offending in a very short period of time

Anwar Ali, 37, of Corbyn Crescent, Shoreham, will have to complete 200 hours’ Community Payback after driving while disqualified.

His case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Ali was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and Thinking Skills Programme Requirement.

He must also carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work and pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Magistrates said they imposed a suspended prison sentence due to Ali’s repeated nature of offending within a very short period of time.

Ali admitted driving while disqualified in Titnore Lane, Worthing, on September 15, 2018.

He also admitted driving without insurance in Titnore Lane, Worthing, on September 15, 2018, and possessing one gram of cannabis in Worthing on September 15, 2018, no separate penalties.

He was disqualified from driving for 48 months.

