‘Several vehicles’ shot at in Storrington BB gun attack
A person armed with a BB gun shot at a string of parked cars in Storrington during a weekend attack.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:40 am
Police say that ‘several vehicles’ were targeted and damaged in Crescent Rise, Storrington, at around 5pm on Saturday (November 6).
A spokesman said: “Anyone with any information or doorbell footage which could help police with their enquiries is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 1209 of 06/11.”