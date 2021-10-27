Schoolboys robbed at knifepoint in Crawley subway

Police say that the boys - aged 14 and 15 - were in a subway in Maidenbower Lane at about 2.30pm on Monday (October 25) when they were attacked by three teenagers.

The trio threatened the boys with a knife before stealing cash from one of the victims while the other was punched in the face.

A police spokesman said: “Suspect one is described as white, about 5’6”, of chubby build, with brown wavy hair with a fade, and aged about 14.

Sussex Police

“He was wearing a black Nike coat with a grey Nike hoodie underneath, black Nike joggers and black gloves. He had patchy very short brown facial hair.

“Suspect two is described as aged about 14 and of slim build. He was wearing a zipped up grey North Face coat, black joggers with a white line running along the side, a black man-bag with a white and red tick, and ‘air’ written on it, and black Nike gloves. He was wearing a black balaclava that covered his whole head and only showed his eyes.

“Suspect three is described as mixed race, about 5’7”, of skinny build, with fluffy black curly hair and aged about 14. He was wearing a black zipped up coat, a blue Puma hoodie and matching blue joggers.

“Following enquiries, two local boys aged 16 and 13 were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

“They have been released on conditional bail until November 23 while the investigation continues.