Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the incident involving two men behind Uncle Sams Hamburger Express in Worthing Road at 5pm last Wednesday (August 25).

Sussex Police said one of the men was reported to have struck the other man to the head, leaving the victim with potentially life-changing injuries.

The victim, a 48-year-old man from Littlehampton, was taken to hospital and has since undergone surgery for serious injuries to his face, police said.

The incident involved two men behind Uncle Sams Hamburger Express in Worthing Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Rustington on suspicion of assault. He has since been released under investigation.

Detective Constable Molly O’Malley said: “This was a nasty incident where the victim suffered multiple facial fractures.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened.