Routine police road check leads to Haywards Heath drug discovery

Police say that they stopped a vehicle in Phoenix Causeway, Lewes, at about 4pm on June 19 after the driver was spotted not wearing a seatbelt.

The officers smelt cannabis as they spoke to the man and both he and his car were searched.

The officers discovered a quantity of cannabis and about £2,000 in cash.

A spokesman said: “Due to this, a search of his address was authorised, where officers discovered a larger quantity of the Class B drug, a further £10,000 cash, and items including weighing scales and a diary of contacts.

“The suspect – a 51-year-old man from Haywards Heath – was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, and acquiring or possessing criminal property.

“He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”

Police say that almost 300 further offences were recorded during the road safety operation, which took place on Saturday and Sunday (June 19 and 20).

Officers from Sussex Police and the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership worked together to provide education, engagement and enforcement across the county.

The aim of the operation – run in addition to routine roads policing all year – is to create, say police, “an environment that is inhospitable to the dangerous or antisocial use of vehicles on the roads, thereby reducing road casualties, and the impact of noise and poor behaviour on local communities.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “This is another great example of how proactive policing in our county can stop criminal activity in its tracks.

“I’m pleased to see the hard work and dedication of our roads policing team leading to such tangible results.