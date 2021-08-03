Reward offered after swans shot in Southwater park

People reacted with sorrow, horror and disgust after hearing of the shooting at Southwater Country Park on Friday.

One of the birds - a cygnet - was found floating in the park’s lake after being shot in the head with a ball bearing from a rifle or catapult.

The other swan was also shot in a similar way and is now recovering at The Swan Sanctuary at Shepperton.

A cygnet was shot dead at Southwater Country Park and another injured

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which owns the park, said the injured bird was still being cared for.

“It has been rehydrated and stabilised and will remain at the rescue centre for now.

“These incidents have now been reported to Sussex Police.

“There is a cash reward available for anyone who can provide information that leads to a successful prosecution.