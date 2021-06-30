Ravers who ‘trampled crops and kept people up at night’ acted selfishly says Sussex PCC

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne said the unauthorised rave in Steyning at the weekend had resulted in injuries to police officers including a wrecked police car, damage and cost to famers and prolonged noise and disturbance for residents.

She added: “I completely understand that, after months of lockdown restrictions, people want to enjoy themselves but I don’t think it’s reasonable, fair or safe for 2,000 people to drive from all over the country to gather in the dark, trample on crops, frighten livestock and selfishly keep hard-working people awake for hours.

Police officers always have very difficult judgements to make when they need to disperse large crowds safely, especially if people are intoxicated or under the influence of drugs and even more so at night, PCC Bourne added.

A police car was involved in a collision with a vehicle 'being driven by someone leaving the event'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell