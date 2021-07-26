Police want to speak to man seen on CCTV in Burgess Hill
Mid Sussex Police want to speak to a man spotted in the town centre of Burgess Hill on Friday afternoon (July 23).
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:54 am
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:01 am
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said anyone who knows who he is should contact police, quoting CAD 1291, 23/07.
“#TeamMidSussex its appeal time,” said Inspector Taylor, who released a CCTV image to his Twitter followers.
“The team are looking to speak to this particular male who was in the Burgess Hill town centre area yesterday afternoon.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or get in touch online at www.sussex.police.uk.