Police launch appeal after ‘shameful’ Horsham vandalism

Sussex Police have launched an investigation after two charity art sculptures in Horsham were vandalised.

Damage to the St Catherine’s Hospice HeART to Heart trail in the town has prompted the joint investigation with Horsham District Council.

Police

Treat Yourself, in Horsham Park, was damaged between July 4 and July 5 and Together We Are Strong, outside Swan Walk shopping centre, was vandalised between 5pm on Saturday, July 13 and 10am on Sunday, July 14.

Peter Burgess, cabinet member for Horsham Town, said the vandalism was ‘very sad’ to see.

He added: “Two have already been damaged and will either need to be repaired or disposed of.

“This can affect the charity’s ability to help seriously ill members of our community and brings shame to Horsham’s good community standing.”

The vandalism of Together We Are Strong left the artist ‘devastated’ and fearing the sculpture would be out of the trail for weeks.

Prevention inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “The damage which has been caused to these sculptures has truly saddened me.

“These sculptures have been designed by local artists and not only hold a lot of sentimental value but have been created to support a local charity and the incredible work they do.

“We are appealing to members of the public who have information on who caused this damage to come forward to us.

“Someone in the community must have some information which will aid our investigation and we would like to hear from you.”

A spokesman for St Catherine’s Hospice added: “The trail is helping St Catherine’s raise money so they can help more people living with a terminal illness.

“At St Catherine’s, we can currently only care for one in three people with a terminal illness in our community.

“By supporting our trail this summer you’ll be helping make sure we can be there for more local people.”

If you witnessed the criminal damage or have any information to aid the investigation please report online or call 101 quoting 47190117444.

