Police asked to increase patrols after 'graffiti spree' in Petworth

A blue aerosol can was reportedly used to vandalise a number of cars, businesses and public buildings, including the car park toilet block.

Resident Jeremy Edwardes said the 'graffiti spree' happened last Sunday evening (July 25).

Describing the behaviour as 'shameful', he added: "It's the first time I've seen graffiti like that whilst living here.

"I heard them going up the alleyway near where I live.

"I phoned 101 and they said there's nothing they can do without photographic evidence."

Petworth Town Council said it is 'aware of the graffiti that went on recently;.

A spokesperson added: "We have reported it to the police and asked that CCTV is reviewed so the perpetrators can be identified and strong action taken.

"We have also asked the police to increase their patrols in the town.

"We strongly encourage residents to report any further incidents to the police to ensure they can take appropriate action."

Chichester District Council confirmed that it received a report of graffiti on the public conveniences, adding: "We organised for it to be removed straight away."