Police appeal to find wanted man with links to Worthing, Lancing and Brighton

Simon Berkowitz, 74, of no fixed address, failed to attend court in Brighton on September 29 for a breach of a Court Probation Order, police said.

Police added he is white, 6ft 1in tall and of proportionate build. He has links to Brighton, Worthing and Lancing, police added.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 297 of 25/10.