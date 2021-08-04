Police appeal after pet cat shot in Horsham

The cat - Blue - had to be put down by a vet after he was seriously injured with a bullet hole in his back.

His owners Karen, Darren and Kayley Newell have been left distraught and are urging other pet owners to be vigilant.

Police say the injured cat was found by his owners shortly after 10pm on Monday (August 2) outside an address in Eversfield Road, Horsham.

A spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it to the police online or call 101 and quote serial 1383 of 02/08.”