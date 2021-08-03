Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened on Monday (August 2).

“Received a report from Oathall College, Lindfield, that they had items stolen from them yesterday,” said Inspector Taylor.

“40 chairs, 30 classroom tables and 30 exam desks,” he said.

Police received a report that desks and chairs were stolen from Oathall Community College in Lindfield. Picture: Google Street View.

“Items were only outside due to renovations,” he added.

Inspector Taylor said there is CCTV footage of the suspects, as well as the vehicle involved.