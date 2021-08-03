Oathall Community College theft: exam desks, tables and chairs stolen from Lindfield school
Desks and chairs have been stolen from Oathall Community College in Lindfield, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:35 am
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened on Monday (August 2).
“Received a report from Oathall College, Lindfield, that they had items stolen from them yesterday,” said Inspector Taylor.
“40 chairs, 30 classroom tables and 30 exam desks,” he said.
“Items were only outside due to renovations,” he added.
Inspector Taylor said there is CCTV footage of the suspects, as well as the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information can call 101 or get in touch online at www.sussex.police.uk, quoting CAD 0845 of 02/08.