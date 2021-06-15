Missing goats near Petworth spark police investigation
Three goats which have gone missing from a farm in East Lavington have sparked a police investigation.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:24 pm
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:26 pm
Police are working to find out whether the three Boer goat kids escaped or were stolen and have asked for anyone with information to come forward.
Officers were called around midday on Wednesday June 2 to a report of livestock missing from the property in East Lavington.
The goat kids went missing between 9pm the evening before and 6am that morning.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Enquiries are looking to establish whether the goats were stolen or managed to escape. Anyone who may have any relevant information about what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 528 of 02/06."