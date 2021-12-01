Mid Sussex man who had explosives jailed for terrorism offences

CTPSE said that Scott Porter of St Joseph’s Way, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to the charges at the Central Criminal Court on September 29.

He was sentenced on Tuesday (November 30) at the same court to a total of four years and three months imprisonment and a Serious Crime Prevention Order for five years, said CTPSE.

He will also be placed on an extended licence for four years, they added.

A CTPSE spokesperson said: “The 43-year-old admitted to making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances under section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act 1883 and possessing terrorist related material under section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

“Two searches were carried out at properties in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill in connection with this investigation in August last year,” they added.

Head of CTPSE, detective chief superintendent Kath Barnes, said Porter ‘did not have a specific ideology’.

“But the information he researched and items he designed could have been useful to someone who was planning an attack,” she said.

CTPSE detective chief superintendent Barnes continued: “Porter designed, altered and created bespoke weapons, he also researched and wrote instructions on how to use and re-create them; this is a criminal offence and comes under the Terrorism Act.

“More than 50 weapons were seized during a search of a property in Burgess Hill, which included knives and crossbows.

“The sheer number of weapons found, the alterations made and the attempts to create explosives made Porter a danger to himself and others.

“His actions were reckless and following the hard work of our detectives, the weight of evidence against him left him with no choice but to plead guilty to these very serious offences.”

Detective superintendent Justina Beeken of Sussex Police said: “We worked closely with Counter Terrorism Policing South East to support their investigation and we are confident there was no specific risk to the local community.”

CTPSE and Sussex Police are urging members of the public to trust their instincts and report anything suspicious.

They said there is support available if people know someone whose behaviour has changed and are worried they may have become radicalised.