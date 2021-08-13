Man wearing only ladies undies ‘offered favours’ to lorry driver in layby near Crawley
Police were alerted after a man wearing only ladies underwear offered ‘favours’ to a lorry driver in a village near Crawley.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:12 pm
Mid Sussex police say that the lorry driver was trying to get some sleep in a layby in Copthorne at around 11.30pm on Wednesday when the incident happened.
Inspector Darren Taylor said the driver called police “as he was awoken by a male wearing just ladies underwear offering ‘favours.’
“When the lorry driver kindly declined, he was then threatened by the male who then made off.”