Man exposes himself to two women near West Sussex beauty spot

Police are searching for a man who indecently exposed himself to two women near a West Sussex beauty spot.

At about 1.30pm on Tuesday, March 19, a woman was walking in the wooded Nepcote area in Findon near Cissbury Ring when a man followed her and then carried out an indecent act in her presence, police said.

Cissbury Ring in Worthing

At about the same time on Friday, March 22, another woman was walking her dogs near Worthing Golf Club, also near Cissbury Ring, when a man indecently exposed himself to her.

He followed her, said police, but she ran back to the Storrington Rise car park where her car was parked, at the foot of the ring and he eventually walked away.

Neither of the women were assaulted or directly threatened, said police, but both were very upset by what happened.

Police Investigator Hayley Jordan said: “We believe the same man is responsible for both offences. He is described as white, in his late teens to early twenties, between 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in, with dark hair in the style of a mop, and carrying a black rucksack/drawstring bag.

“Local officers have been briefed and are paying extra attention to the area.

“If you think you know who this man is, or if you have had a similar unpleasant experience recently, please get in touch with us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 787 of 19/03.”

