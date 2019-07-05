HM Courts Service: Results list for June 28 to July 4, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 28 to July 4, 2019.

Lee Wimbleton, 48, of Windsor Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing toiletries worth £219 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on June 12, 2019; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at Tesco Express, South Farm Road, Worthing, on March 20, 2019; stealing three bottles of perfume worth £79 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on March 21, 2019; and stealing meat worth £110.85 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on November 1, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on June 25, 2019, no separate penalty.

Court news

Kristian Axon, 42, of Dawtrey Close, Rustington, was given a community order with Resolve Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Benjamin Gray Drive, Wick, on June 11, 2019; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Benjamin Gray Drive, Wick, on June 11, 2019. He must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Harvey Newman, 20, of Vale Avenue, Findon Valley, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Offington Drive, Worthing, on January 30, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kelly-Anne Goard, 24, of Toomey Road, Steyning, was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Steyning on May 8, 2019.

Graeme Brown, 27, of Palmerston Avenue, Goring, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on December 20, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Bret Cobbett, 37, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was fined £375 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (181ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A24 Buck Barn on December 18, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Jamie Preston, 27, of Daniel Close, Lancing, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on June 15, 2019. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Barry Ramos, 45, of Pier Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (108mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in St Martin’s Car Park, Littlehampton, on June 15, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 44 months.

Dale Tutt, 37, of West Court, West Street, Shoreham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 0.270g of diamorphine, a class A drug, in Shoreham on April 5, 2019.