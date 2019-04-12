HM Courts Service: Results list for April 5 to 11, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 5 to 11, 2019.

James Trodd, 24, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Hove on March 20, 2019.

Santharoopan Sivasubramaniam, 44, of Longships, Littlehampton, was fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Horsham on July 27, 2018. The previous licence expired on September 30, 2017.

Jordan Fish, 26, of Wenceling Cottage, Brighton Road, Lancing, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments on March 2 and 9, 2019. He was dealt with for the original offence and the suspended sentence was implemented as a 22-week prison sentence for assault causing actual bodily harm in Fishersgate on June 3, 2018.

Russell White, 34, of Hayling Gardens, High Salvington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in High Salvington on September 7, 2018.

Kurt Saxon, 52, of Palmerston Avenue, Goring, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over in a sexual way, without consent; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty at Worthing Hospital on February 22, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk at Worthing Hospital on April 5, 2019, no separate penalty.

Juris Vanags, 55, of Wick Court, Phoenix Close, Littlehampton, must pay £115 victim surcharge after being found guilty of breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to report for appointments on May 2, 2018, and June 27, 2018. He was dealt with for the original offence and the suspended sentence was implemented as a 13-week prison sentence for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Church Street, Littlehampton, on January 10, 2017.

Ashley Martin, 37, of East Street, Littlehampton, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on February 12, 2019.