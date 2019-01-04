Former soldier who murdered wife and mother-in-law and 13 of the most shocking crimes in Sussex
A bitter husband who shot his estranged wife and her mother, an armed robber who tried to escape in a police car and a mum who lied about having cancer and stole £130,000 are just some of the most shocking court cases in Sussex in 2018.
Here is a roundup of some of the most serious crimes and convictions in Sussex in 2018. All sentencing details accurate at time of convictions.
1. Craig Savage - double murder
Former soldier Craig Savage may never be released after murdering his estranged wife and her mother in St Leonards. He said he was driven by 'indescribable hatred. He was jailed for life with a minimum of 38 years
Owen Smith, 29, raided a Horsham Tesco with a wheelie bin and carried out a harrowing attack on a police officer, before trying to escape in their police car. He was jailed for 10 years, with an additional four year licence period to be served after that.
Paedophile Russell Bishop was jailed for life after being convicted of the 1986 murders of nine-year-olds Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows in Brighton. He was found guilty of the killings having previously been acquitted more than 30 years ago.
John Webber carried out a campaign of abuse against young boys at a children's home he owned. The 78-year-old was convicted of a staggering 26 historic sex offences in Singleton and was jailed for 32 years.