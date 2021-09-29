Ferring man charged with attempted murder

Sussex Police said Kenneth Noble, 68, retired, of Beehive Lane, Ferring, appeared in custody at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (September 29), charged with the attempted murder of a 63-year-old woman on Monday (September 27).

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on October 27.

The woman, who police said is known to him, suffered several knife wounds to her neck and is in a serious but not life-threatening condition at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. She is also receiving support from specially trained officers, a spokesman said.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by officers from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Chichester & Arun District Commander, Chief Inspector Jon Carter, said; “Noble and the injured woman are known to each other and the incident was confined to the flat. There was no risk to the wider community.”