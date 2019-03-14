Drivers flee from scene of crashes in Horsham district

Two drivers involved in separate crashes in the Horsham district fled from police as officers responded to callouts.

Horsham Police said overnight on Tuesday officers were called to two separate crashes in the district.

On Twitter the force said when officers arrived at the scene of both incidents the drivers had made off.

In the first incident police said they were unable to trace the driver. In the second the driver was located and arrested.

The County Times has requested more details from Horsham police and Sussex Police force