Sussex Roads Police said it stopped a vehicle on Friday evening (October 1).

"Earlier this evening we stopped a vehicle travelling well in excess of the speed limit on A27 Chichester," a spokesperson said.

"The driver has been reported to court where they are likely to be disqualified from driving."

Elsewhere in West Sussex, a driver was fortunate to escape uninjured after a crash on A29 Bury Hill, near Arundel.

Sussex Roads Police officer Glen McArthur, who said the driver fell asleep behind the wheel, reminded motorists to take regular breaks. Read more here