Crowd of youths throw eggs at elderly Bognor Regis man
An elderly Bognor Regis man had eggs thrown at him by a crowd of up to 50 youths this week, police have said.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 11:18 am
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 11:28 am
On Sunday, October 31, a group of 'around 30-50' youths threw eggs at the elderly man and his home in Montgomery Drive.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
"If anyone has any information in relation to those involved or if you witnessed the incident please contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting 47210188879."