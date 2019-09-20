Crawley man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting women near school and community centre

A man has pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting women by touching in Bewbush, Crawley.

Daniel Kolomycki, 29, of Morecombe Close, Crawley, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (Friday September 20) and admitted sexually assaulting two victims by touching at a community centre and a third count of sexually assaulting by touching a woman outside Bewbush Academy, said police.

A police spokesman said: “The court heard that police officers quickly responded to a report from a woman that she had been approached by a man who had sexually assaulted her by touching while she was outside Bewbush Academy. With support from the public who had seen the incident, a man was arrested nearby and taken into custody.”

Detectives also established that the man was the same man who had sexually assaulted two victims by touching at a community centre.

Kolomycki was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports until October 9 at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Sergeant Joel Brooks said: “This was a particularly concerning set of events with the suspect targeting women in public places.

“Due to the quick response from patrol officers, a prompt and thorough investigation by investigators and the support of the public and victims, we have been able to prevent further offending and stop the suspect from causing any further harm or targeting other victims.”.

