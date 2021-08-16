Chichester man declared 'it's Ricky time' before violent attack in Bognor Regis

Prolific offender, Ricky Jeans, 37, unemployed, of Westgate, Chichester, has been convicted of two crimes he committed within five days of each other.

Around 6.35pm on September 19 2020, a man and a woman were chatting on a bench in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis, when they were approached by Jeans, who stated he was in the area to purchase drugs.

Following a brief conversation, the defendant became aggressive and the two friends attempted to leave.

At this point, Jeans pushed the man back onto the bench.

The man, aged 22, got up again and tried to fend off Jeans, who then looked at his watch and declared 'it’s Ricky time'.

He then tripped the man to the ground and carried out a sustained attack, causing him head and facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Jeans demanded the friends’ personal belongings, but they were able to get away and call police.

Then around 10.40am on September 24 2020, Jeans approached a 39-year-old man who was walking along Bognor Road, Chichester, and demanded, 'empty your pockets or I’m going to smash you with a hammer'.

The victim was able to run to a nearby shop where he sought refuge, closely followed by Jeans, who was witnessed by several people to be in possession of a hammer.

Following enquiries, Jeans – who had 39 previous convictions for 85 offences – was identified and arrested in Bognor Regis later that evening.

He was charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in public and assault by beating.

He was remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to all offences. He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Thursday August 12 , where he was sentenced to a total of nine years’ imprisonment, comprising of six years in custody and three years on extended licence.

Investigating officer, detective constable Jordan Holmes, said: “This investigation took place over a number of months and now justice has truly has been served on Ricky Edward Jeans.

“This is an excellent result for the victims and Jeans pleading guilty to all offences, before the trial, indicates his known involvement.