Chichester armed police incident: Police issue update

Armed police responded to a reported sighting of a gunman on the roof of flats in Millfield Close, at 6.45am, on Tuesday (June 8).

Sussex Police confirmed three men, aged 25, 27 and 30, were arrested ‘a short while later’, on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear.

An air rifle was seized for examination and the suspects were taken into custody for interview.

Armed police at the scene of the incident in Millfield Close