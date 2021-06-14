Chichester armed police incident: Police issue update
Police have released an update on its investigation after three men were arrested by armed officers in Chichester last week.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 4:22 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 4:58 pm
Armed police responded to a reported sighting of a gunman on the roof of flats in Millfield Close, at 6.45am, on Tuesday (June 8).
Sussex Police confirmed three men, aged 25, 27 and 30, were arrested ‘a short while later’, on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear.
An air rifle was seized for examination and the suspects were taken into custody for interview.
In an update today (Monday, June 14), a police spokesperson said: “They have all been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”