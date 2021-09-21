Burglars snatch antique sewing machine in Sussex village break-in

Police say that thieves cut the lock off a shed door at a property in Greatham Lane, Greatham, some time between September 18 and 19.

The antique sewing machine was among ‘several items’ stolen, say police.

In a separate incident, a Nissan Juke car was stolen from King Edward Close, Christs Hospital, between 3.30pm on September 10 and 6.30pm on September 14.

Police