Burglars snatch antique sewing machine in Sussex village break-in
An antique sewing machine has been stolen during a burglary in a village near Pulborough.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:59 am
Police say that thieves cut the lock off a shed door at a property in Greatham Lane, Greatham, some time between September 18 and 19.
The antique sewing machine was among ‘several items’ stolen, say police.
In a separate incident, a Nissan Juke car was stolen from King Edward Close, Christs Hospital, between 3.30pm on September 10 and 6.30pm on September 14.
Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to call police on 101.