Burglars grab £50,000 gold jewellery in Crawley break-in

Police say that the thieves stole the jewellery from a property in Burlands, Langley Green.

The haul included gold rings, bangles, earrings, and brooches.

The break-in happened between 11.15pm and 12.45pm on Wednesday June 16.

Police want to trace this jewellery stolen in a raid in Crawley

Detective Constable Paul Hudson said; “We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area on 16 June.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered any of this jewellery.

“If you have any information please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 0688 of 16/06.