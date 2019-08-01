Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Crawley.

A 16-year-old boy had met friends in Crawley and was cycling through Memorial Gardens at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 16, when he was approached by a group of men, said a police spokesman.

Boy's bike stolen by group of men in Crawley park

They stole the victim’s bike and bag.

Detective constable Elliott Whitehead said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the park around the time and saw anything which could help us with our investigation or saw a man cycling on a green and grey mountain bike.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1149 of 16/07.”

A 20-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of robbery but has been released without charge, said police.

More news:

12 hurt in ‘serious’ crash between a bus and van in Crawley

Boy’s eye socket fractured in attack at Crawley playing field