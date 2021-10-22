Armed police in Hassocks: man released without charge
A man has been released without charge after armed officers were called to Hassocks on Monday (October 18), Sussex Police have said.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:49 pm
Police said the man had been arrested on Monday on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
Police had received reports of a man with a knife on Dale Avenue at 1.30pm, a police spokesperson said earlier this week.
However, today (Friday, October 22) a Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed: “The offence was changed to affray, but he was released without charge.”