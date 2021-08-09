Alert sounded in Sussex over rise in fake NHS emails

Action Fraud says that the emails claim to be able to provide people with a ‘digital passport’ that “proves you have been vaccinated against Covid-19”.

A spokesman said: “These emails are fake, and the links within them lead to genuine-looking websites that steal your personal and financial information.”

In the UK, coronavirus vaccines are only available via the National Health Service. People can be contacted by the NHS, their employer, a GP surgery or local pharmacy to receive vaccines.

Police

The spokesman added: “Remember, the vaccine is free of charge. At no point will you be asked to pay.

“The NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details.

“The NHS will never ask you for your PIN or banking passwords.

“The NHS will never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine.

“The NHS will never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips.”

He added: “If you receive a call you believe to be fraudulent, hang up.