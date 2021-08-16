Contact police if you see this missing Horsham man
Police are concerned for the welfare of a man from Horsham.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 3:44 pm
Jamie Garton, who is missing from his home, was last seen on Monday morning (August 16), according to police.
A spokesman said: “He is described as white, 5’ 11”, slim with dark hair and usually wears a t-shirt and jogging bottoms.
“He has a tattoo on his right arm of an outline of a cross.
“Anyone who sees Jamie or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting serial 585 of 16/08.”