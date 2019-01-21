Community support for Christmas lunch at Selsey Town Hall

The fifth annual festive lunch at Selsey Town Hall was held on Christmas day, offering fun, companionship, and good food for people that are homeless or in need, or would otherwise be alone or unable to cook.

The event was organised by Julie and Danny Kelly of Julie’s Kitchen Dinner Direct service in Selsey.

Festive fun

Julie said: “We would like to thank all the people, firms, and businesses that donated money, gifts, and their time before, during and after the lunch. Because of our fabulous community spirit we have been able to help many to have a lovely day and not just at the town hall. We also did home deliveries for many, sent out dinners to some homeless people, and made up food hampers for families in need for Christmas Eve, and what was left on the day went to Stonepillow.

Thank you very much everyone for your commitment - every little bit makes a big difference to someone’s life. We can not do it without you.”