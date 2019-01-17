Churcher’s College Junior School pupils go back in time to Victorian age

Year Six pupils from Churcher’s College Junior School went back in time to the Victorian Age when they visited Milestones Museum in Basingstoke.

The children experienced Victorian life first hand as they enrolled in the Board School and joined the apprentices at the Talisker ironworks. At school they used an abacus and slates with chalk, while in the foundry they learned about the changes that occurred in making all things metal between 1809 and 1900. The children also had time to explore the many other areas of Victorian life on offer at Milestones - further enriching their knowledge of the Victorian Age.