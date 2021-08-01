Chichester man has been missing for nearly two months
Police and family are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Chichester man.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 10:42 am
Updated
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 10:48 am
Liam Light has not been seen since mid-June, Sussex Police said.
The 30-year-old is known to have travelled to Turkey in the past.
He is described as white, 6ft, of stocky build, with short light brown hair.
He has a distinctive mole on the right side of his face, just to the right of his upper lip.
A police spokesman said: “There is current concern for Liam’s mental health. If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 630 of 22/06.”