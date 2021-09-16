Chichester A286 collision: Woman dies after crash involving mobility scooter
A woman has died after a crash on the A286 in Chichester.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 12:55 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 12:56 pm
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, responded to the collision between a car and a mobility scooter this morning (Thursday, September 16). Read more hereSussex Police has now issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident on Broyle Road at around 9.45am.
A spokesperson said: "Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the female driver of the mobility scooter was sadly declared deceased at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Marshgate."