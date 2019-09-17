Car strikes lamp-post and overturns on A23 near Pyecombe

Emergency services responded to a collision on the A23 near Pyecombe this morning.

Police said shortly after 6am a silver Renault Clio car travelling north on the A23 near Pyecombe left the road, struck a lamp-post and overturned.

The A23 at Pyecombe. Picture: Google Street View

Its two occupants, both women, were unhurt, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed it responded to the collision at approximately 6.30am.

The patients at the scene declined treatment, he said, and no one was taken to hospital.

