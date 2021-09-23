Car flipped after colliding with parked vehicles in Littlehampton

Sussex Police were called to Bridge Road in Littlehampton this afternoon following reports of a car on its roof after colliding with parked vehicles.

By Lauren Oakley
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:50 pm

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Bridge Road, Littlehampton, at about 12.45pm on Thursday (September 23) to reports of a car on its roof after colliding with a number of parked vehicles.

“Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“The road was temporarily closed for the recovery of the vehicle and was reopened at 3pm.”

